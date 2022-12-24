Substratum Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.73 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $278,208.84 and $8.73 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Substratum has traded down 14.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00014499 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00036876 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00041666 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005896 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020125 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00228051 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00084741 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $41.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.