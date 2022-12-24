Substratum (SUB) Market Capitalization Reaches $324,576.97

Substratum (SUB) traded up 17% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $324,576.97 and approximately $26.99 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00014123 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036800 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00041600 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005940 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020129 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00227669 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00084741 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $41.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

