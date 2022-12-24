Suku Market Capitalization Achieves $7.41 Million (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last seven days, Suku has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Suku has a market cap of $7.41 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suku token can now be bought for about $0.0415 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Suku Token Profile

Suku launched on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku.

Buying and Selling Suku

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suku using one of the exchanges listed above.

