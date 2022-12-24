Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Summit Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Summit Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE:SMLP opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $26.22. The stock has a market cap of $166.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average is $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Summit Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SMLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $88.68 million during the quarter.

In other Summit Midstream Partners news, insider James David Johnston sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $27,078.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,358.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,723 shares of company stock valued at $84,776. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $641,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 58,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 27,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

