Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Trading 10.2% Higher

Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.41. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Superdry from GBX 250 ($3.04) to GBX 125 ($1.52) in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

