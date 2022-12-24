Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.90

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.90 and traded as low as $8.86. Superior Group of Companies shares last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 99,763 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.02%.

In related news, Director Todd E. Siegel bought 3,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $37,002.42. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,426.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,262,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Superior Group of Companies by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 442,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 58,350 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC raised its position in Superior Group of Companies by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 81,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Superior Group of Companies by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 23,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth $596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

Featured Articles

