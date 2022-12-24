sUSD (SUSD) Achieves Market Cap of $51.48 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One sUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005929 BTC on exchanges. sUSD has a market cap of $51.48 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About sUSD

sUSD’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 51,501,035 tokens. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

