Symbol Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 24th. Symbol has a total market capitalization of $178.44 million and approximately $613,053.24 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Symbol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0320 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Symbol has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Get Symbol alerts:

About Symbol

Symbol was first traded on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Symbol is docs.symbol.dev. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy.”

