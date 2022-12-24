Syscoin Trading Up 6.4% This Week (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000635 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market cap of $80.30 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 750,537,274 coins. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

