Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.47

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.47 and traded as low as C$0.45. Talon Metals shares last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 500,531 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on Talon Metals from C$0.80 to C$0.90 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.
Talon Metals Stock Down 2.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$382.84 million and a PE ratio of -56.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.49.
Insider Buying and Selling
Talon Metals Company Profile
Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.
