Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.83

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and traded as low as $1.96. Tantech shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 13,833 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tantech in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Tantech Trading Down 2.9 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.38.
Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Consumer Products and Electric Vehicle.
