Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.83

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and traded as low as $1.96. Tantech shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 13,833 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tantech in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Tantech Trading Down 2.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tantech

About Tantech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TANH. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tantech during the first quarter worth $185,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tantech in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Tantech in the second quarter valued at about $61,000.

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Consumer Products and Electric Vehicle.

