TD Securities Raises Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$9.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Bird Construction from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$6.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Bird Construction Price Performance

BDT stock opened at C$7.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.95. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of C$5.74 and a twelve month high of C$9.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$424.19 million and a P/E ratio of 9.52.

Bird Construction Dividend Announcement

Bird Construction ( TSE:BDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$668.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$640.27 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 0.9200001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is presently 46.99%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

