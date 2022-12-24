TD Securities Raises Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target to C$2.50

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.30 target price on Taseko Mines and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$1.90 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$2.60.

Taseko Mines Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TSE TKO opened at C$2.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$601.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.48. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of C$1.15 and a 52-week high of C$3.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.57.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

