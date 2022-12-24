TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at about $386,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 111.8% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 10.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,761 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:TEL opened at $113.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.49. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $165.81. The company has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TEL. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

