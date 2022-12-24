Tellor (TRB) Price Hits $14.14 on Exchanges

Tellor (TRB) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Tellor token can now be purchased for about $14.14 or 0.00083829 BTC on popular exchanges. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $32.88 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002530 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $855.37 or 0.05075972 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.47 or 0.00501285 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,005.08 or 0.29701379 BTC.
Tellor Token Profile
Tellor was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,325,705 tokens. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Tellor
