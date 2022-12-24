Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,312,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,288,520 shares during the quarter. Tenaris comprises about 3.2% of Pendal Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 3.44% of Tenaris worth $327,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Grupo Santander lowered Tenaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tenaris from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

Tenaris Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Tenaris stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $35.50. 1,300,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.95. Tenaris S.A. has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $35.52.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 20.75%. Research analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Tenaris’s payout ratio is currently 18.94%.

About Tenaris

(Get Rating)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

Further Reading

