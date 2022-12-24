Terra Classic One Day Volume Hits $70.70 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $861.74 million and approximately $70.70 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007553 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00026680 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004753 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002350 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000891 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007550 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000053 BTC.
About Terra Classic
Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,872,524,181,005 coins and its circulating supply is 5,972,097,338,359 coins. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Terra Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.