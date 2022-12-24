TerraClassicUSD Reaches Market Capitalization of $201.50 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $201.50 million and $6.22 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00069302 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00053404 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000357 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001003 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007923 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001606 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022010 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004204 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000220 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,804,872,505 coins and its circulating supply is 9,804,061,130 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.