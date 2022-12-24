TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Tops $0.0208 on Top Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $203.69 million and $6.34 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00069309 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00053332 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000358 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000995 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007934 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001640 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00022251 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004155 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000215 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,804,856,152 coins and its circulating supply is 9,804,042,117 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
