Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Decreased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $24,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN opened at $164.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.92 and a 200-day moving average of $165.78. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $193.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

