Tezos (XTZ) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.02 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $736.45 million and $9.02 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00004749 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007570 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00026728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002429 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007580 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 942,238,299 coins and its circulating supply is 920,805,842 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

