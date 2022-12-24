The 600 Group (LON:SIXH) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.32

The 600 Group PLC (LON:SIXH – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.32 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 8.35 ($0.10). The 600 Group shares last traded at GBX 8.63 ($0.10), with a volume of 1,454,188 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.73 million and a PE ratio of 72.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.07, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

The 600 Group PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes industrial laser systems under the TYKMA Electrox and Control Micro Systems brand names in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides laser solutions, including marking, drilling, cutting, and welding.

