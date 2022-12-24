The Character Group plc (CCT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from The Character Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
The Character Group Stock Down 0.2 %
The Character Group stock opened at GBX 430 ($5.22) on Friday. The Character Group has a 1-year low of GBX 360 ($4.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 650 ($7.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of £83.06 million and a PE ratio of 826.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 379.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 455.61.
The Character Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for The Character Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Character Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.