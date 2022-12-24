The Character Group plc (CCT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from The Character Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The Character Group stock opened at GBX 430 ($5.22) on Friday. The Character Group has a 1-year low of GBX 360 ($4.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 650 ($7.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of £83.06 million and a PE ratio of 826.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 379.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 455.61.

The Character Group plc designs, develops, and distributes toys, games, and gifts in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company sells its products under the Goo Jit Zu, Peppa Pig, Pokémon, Little Live Pets, Shimmer ‘n Sparkle, Treasure X, Instaglam, Mashems, Teletubbies, and Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom brands.

