The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 183,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 484,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,038,000 after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 339,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.
KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.
Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.13 and its 200-day moving average is $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
