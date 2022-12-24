The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $34,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,766 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 626.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $63,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock opened at $63.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.24. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $275.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

