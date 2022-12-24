The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of BATRK stock opened at $32.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -71.96 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.50. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $34.15.

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,168.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at $147,417.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Liberty Braves Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $34,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,125,168.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,417.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,965 shares of company stock worth $1,238,951 over the last three months. 11.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BATRK. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 96,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 47,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,540,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

