The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
The Liberty Braves Group Price Performance
Shares of BATRK stock opened at $32.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -71.96 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.50. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $34.15.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other The Liberty Braves Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,168.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at $147,417.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Liberty Braves Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $34,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,125,168.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,417.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,965 shares of company stock worth $1,238,951 over the last three months. 11.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About The Liberty Braves Group
The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.
