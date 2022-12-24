The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.5 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $155.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.73.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

