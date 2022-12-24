The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stake Lifted by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,963 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $68,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $2,780,000. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 8.7% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $614,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

TJX Companies stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,318,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,617,077. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.41 and its 200 day moving average is $66.68. The company has a market cap of $91.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $81.17.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

