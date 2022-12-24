Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $221.05 million and approximately $5.15 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0371 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00069417 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00053345 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000356 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001003 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007931 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001576 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00022124 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004199 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000124 BTC.
Theta Fuel Coin Profile
Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,954,870,518 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Theta Fuel Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
