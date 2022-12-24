Thunder Brawl Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $7.24 Million (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $7.24 million and $72,292.90 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 82% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl launched on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.0401162 USD and is down -27.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $18,842.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

