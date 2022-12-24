Toncoin (TON) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $51.95 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $8.36 billion and approximately $51.95 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.45 or 0.00014535 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

VRES (VRS) traded up 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00036819 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00041369 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005934 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00227958 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.37977889 USD and is down -2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $44,875,258.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.