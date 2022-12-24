Toro (NYSE:TTC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.70-4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.99. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-10% yr/yr to $4.832-4.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.99 billion. Toro also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.70-$4.90 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded Toro from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Toro from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Toro Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE TTC opened at $112.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.89. Toro has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $115.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Toro Increases Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Toro had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total value of $349,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,620.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Toro by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

