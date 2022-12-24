Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 16,882.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,533,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,014,734. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.36.

