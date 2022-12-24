Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $2,866,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 37,702 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 31.3% during the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,419 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.85.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.30. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.