Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $180.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Trane Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.17.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT stock opened at $169.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $203.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.27.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,651 shares of company stock worth $2,947,529. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 83.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

