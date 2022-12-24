Truist Financial Boosts Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $310.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $262.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $274.85.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $262.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.30, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.04 and its 200 day moving average is $224.70. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $369.21.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,283,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,488,912,000 after buying an additional 282,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,227,284,000 after buying an additional 1,477,885 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,156,788,000 after buying an additional 816,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,220,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,054,908,000 after buying an additional 38,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,687,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,922,569,000 after buying an additional 28,839 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

