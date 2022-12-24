Truist Financial Increases Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target to $272.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $225.00 to $272.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TFX. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $275.08.

NYSE:TFX opened at $248.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.09. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $182.65 and a 1-year high of $356.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.97.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.17. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 15.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Teleflex by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $89,614,000 after purchasing an additional 19,325 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,660,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,025,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

