Truist Financial Raises Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $85.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GMED. Barclays started coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Globus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.70.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $73.86 on Tuesday. Globus Medical has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $81.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.17 and a 200-day moving average of $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at Globus Medical

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.94 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $542,124,000 after buying an additional 48,913 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 125.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,562,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $256,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,264 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,796,000 after purchasing an additional 20,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,219,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $163,726,000 after purchasing an additional 62,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 375.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,271 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

