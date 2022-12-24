TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $163.72

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 163.72 ($1.99) and traded as low as GBX 162.56 ($1.97). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 167.40 ($2.03), with a volume of 782,368 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 275 ($3.34) to GBX 250 ($3.04) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.28) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get TT Electronics alerts:

TT Electronics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 156.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 163.52. The company has a market cap of £303.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,866.67.

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.