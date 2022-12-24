UBS Group Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €72.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €72.50 ($77.13) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BNR. Barclays set a €84.00 ($89.36) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($104.26) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($85.11) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($86.17) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €99.00 ($105.32) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €59.10 ($62.87) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($45.81) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($59.84). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €61.77 and its 200-day moving average price is €64.20.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.