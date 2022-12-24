Ultra Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001124 BTC on major exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $57.52 million and approximately $424,408.44 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16,839.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.72 or 0.00604081 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00262252 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00038394 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00053450 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000628 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.18897089 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $627,112.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.