Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Boosted by Mill Capital Management LLC

Mill Capital Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,937 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 2.8% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $23,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,549.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $639,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816,843 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 7,721.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,846 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,714,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.12.

Union Pacific stock opened at $209.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.37.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

