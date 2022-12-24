United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,559 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for 0.9% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in United Rentals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 16,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Rentals from $320.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $4.34 on Friday, hitting $355.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,046. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $335.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $373.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

