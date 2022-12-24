United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,559 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises about 0.9% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 2.7% during the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 23.9% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

URI traded up $4.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $355.22. 270,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,046. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $373.91. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

