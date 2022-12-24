United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 108,433 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.39% of United Rentals worth $74,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,450,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,131,000 after acquiring an additional 59,109 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in United Rentals by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $956,818,000 after purchasing an additional 964,105 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in United Rentals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,226,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in United Rentals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 845,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE:URI traded up $4.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $355.22. 270,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,046. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $373.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.83.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. OTR Global upgraded United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on United Rentals from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Rentals to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.33.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.