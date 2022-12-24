Unizen (ZCX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $16.11 Million

Unizen (ZCX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Unizen has a total market capitalization of $16.11 million and approximately $335,812.11 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unizen token can currently be bought for $0.0632 or 0.00000376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unizen has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unizen launched on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,790,427 tokens. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

