USD Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $44.21 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005934 BTC on popular exchanges. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion and $1.05 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
USD Coin Profile
USD Coin was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 44,205,679,778 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog.
USD Coin Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
