USDD (USDD) Reaches Market Cap of $713.29 Million

USDD (USDD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 24th. One USDD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00005835 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, USDD has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. USDD has a market cap of $713.29 million and $22.10 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $890.43 or 0.05283904 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.35 or 0.00500536 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,997.73 or 0.29657022 BTC.

USDD Profile

USDD’s genesis date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. The official website for USDD is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

