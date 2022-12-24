Vai Price Tops $0.97 on Major Exchanges (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Vai token can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00005775 BTC on popular exchanges. Vai has a total market capitalization of $55.99 million and approximately $120,532.37 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vai has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $883.10 or 0.05236697 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.44 or 0.00500726 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,003.16 or 0.29668269 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s launch date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/venusprotocol. Vai’s official website is venus.io. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

