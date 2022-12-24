Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 11,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 99,573 shares.The stock last traded at $331.87 and had previously closed at $333.57.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.50.
Valmont Industries Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.70.
Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 19.96%.
Insider Transactions at Valmont Industries
In related news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 7,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.90, for a total value of $2,390,391.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,389.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.90, for a total transaction of $635,830.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,689.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 7,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.90, for a total transaction of $2,390,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,505 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,389.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Valmont Industries
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,628.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.
Valmont Industries Company Profile
Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.
