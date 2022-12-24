Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 11,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 99,573 shares.The stock last traded at $331.87 and had previously closed at $333.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.50.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.70.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

Insider Transactions at Valmont Industries

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 7,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.90, for a total value of $2,390,391.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,389.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.90, for a total transaction of $635,830.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,689.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 7,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.90, for a total transaction of $2,390,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,505 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,389.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Valmont Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,628.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.